Dumpster diver hits jackpot of valuable items during apartment complex move-out: 'My truck bed was full'

A Florida resident scored a massive haul of near-pristine goods that would have otherwise all been thrown out next to the dumpster of a local apartment complex.

The bonanza was shared on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, where commenters couldn't believe the OP's good fortune.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In all, the OP found a cabinet, two leather dining chairs, two bar stools, a rolling storage cart, a 50-inch television, a treadmill, a massage gun, a fan, and two end tables. The vast majority of it, the OP said, came from one apartment complex, with one building resident saying he was throwing away some of the goods because he didn't have time to find a new home for them.

The only downside, the OP said, is that they couldn't also haul away a bed frame, dresser, and wood chest that they also found.

"I couldn't get that bedroom set since my truck bed was full," they wrote. "Great day though all in all."

Dumpster diving may not be for everybody. But for those who are willing to spend some time near other people's trash, there can be some real benefits.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

First and foremost, every item the OP hauled away could have otherwise ended up in a landfill. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 12.1 million tons of furniture get thrown out as waste each year.

And that amount is likely to grow thanks to a proliferation of "fast furniture". Just like fast fashion, these goods are made quickly and inexpensively to capitalize on trends, and are often discarded just as quickly, clogging our landfills and polluting our oceans.

Secondhand items, whether found near a dumpster or in a thrift store, help alleviate that problem. They give new life to items that would have otherwise ended up as waste, promoting the circular economy. They can also allow consumers to find amazing deals.

Dumpster-divers have shared finds on social media, such as brand-new beauty products, and enough food to fill a refrigerator.

In this case, commenters praised the OP's haul as "awesome". Some said they've also been lucky enough to find quality goods near apartments and dormitories at specific times of the year.

"This is common twice a year in college towns when students are moving," one commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.