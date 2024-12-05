Tenant amazed after discovering hundreds of dollars worth of items in apartment complex dumpster: 'Lucky you!'

While the initial thought of dumpster diving can seem off-putting, it's finds like these that have piqued the curiosity of many.

An upscale apartment resident shared their mega finds in r/DumpsterDiving, and they're a tool master's dream haul.

Several photos display a miter saw with laser, an industrial table saw, two tile cutters, an airless paint sprayer, and a tile saw.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP claimed they were all in great working condition and cumulatively worth hundreds of dollars.

It makes you want to grab a pair of gloves and find your own treasure.

While it's great that there are those able to procure perfectly good, quality items from ending up in a landfill, it also highlights how wasteful society has become. Overconsumption is a huge problem. According to the World Population Review, America has the highest consumer spending rate by a landslide. Houston, we have a new problem.

A lot of what ends up in the trash is eventually compacted into our landfills. Some items, such as plastic, can take years to fully decompose, if at all. These giant piles of trash release a toxic cocktail of methane, carbon dioxide, and other heat-trapping gases into the air. According to the EPA, methane is responsible for 16% of all planet-warming gases and is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Anything we can do to reduce waste through responsible recycling, repurposing, donations, and resale options to contribute to a circular economy will help our planet cool off and breathe easier.

Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, but some dumpsters and bins are on private property where trespassing is illegal. It's also important to be wary of harmful items like broken glass and mindful of recalled products which can oftentimes be the reason they were tossed.

The dumpster finds were met with polite, albeit envious, applause.

"Wow! Lucky you! Great find!" raved one comment.

"Jealous," a Redditor said, plain and simple.

"Nice finds! Crazy what peeps will throw away," wrote another.

