Dumpster diver discovers huge jackpot during college campus move-out: 'Looks like some students never cleaned out their dorms'

A dumpster diver made out like a bandit after going through a college campus dumpster. After sharing his lucky finds on TikTok, internet users were glad to see some of the items were being salvaged.
Erin and Dave share their dumpster diving adventures on their TikTok account, Love in the Dumpster (@loveinthedumpster). In this episode of dumpster diving, Dave went through a college campus dumpster after students had gone home for the summer.
@loveinthedumpster Looks like some students never cleaned out their dorms and the staff didn't over the summer … that's ok, we'll take some it and donate it like it should have been. #dumpsterdiving #scrapmetal ♬ original sound - Love in the Dumpster
He pulled out a few bottles of brand-new oat milk as well as a pair of sweatpants in his size. Dave also found a large quantity of yarn, which he decided to donate, and numerous brass fittings, which he'll take to the scrap yard.
"Looks like some students never cleaned out their dorms and the staff didn't over the summer," wrote Dave in the caption. "That's ok, we'll take some of it and donate it like it should have been."
As this video highlights, dumpster diving is a great way to find perfectly good items for free. Across the internet, dumpster divers have shared their lucky finds, with some divers scoring unopened beauty products, working electronics, and clothing items.
By salvaging these items from the dumpster, divers are extending the life of these products and keeping them out of landfills where they release harmful, planet-warming gases.
TikTok users were in shock at the amount of perfectly good yarn that had been tossed in the trash.
"THE YARN," commented one person.
"I would take the yarn, but I don't live near you," responded another TikToker.
Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states; however, it's essential to review your local trespassing laws before entering any dumpster. It's also important to wear protective gloves in case there are any sharp items hidden in the dumpster.
TikTokers continued to discuss possible uses for all the yarn Dave found in the dumpster.
"I'm not sure if it's a thing in the U.S., but in the U.K. people knit hats for the NICU babies and you can donate yarn for them to use," wrote one user.
