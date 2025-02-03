Shopper stunned by discovery made outside Bath & Body Works store: 'Be careful'

"It doesn't look like these are even broken."

A behind-the-mall dumpster dive resulted in an impressive haul of Bath & Body Works merchandise.

GlamourDDive (@glamourddive) on TikTok posted an astonishing dumpster diving video. In the reel, they found a boatload of Bath & Body Works products thrown in the trash. Some were brand-new items tossed for various reasons, such as damage. However, the clip revealed that many items were barely broken or ruined.

Mystery bag after mystery bag revealed exciting products. "It was a pretty crazy jackpot," GlamourDDive told their followers.

While going through the products labeled "damaged," they commented, "It doesn't look like these are even broken." In reference to candles, they said, "Some are burnt, but most of them are new."

The lucky diver in the reel scored a wealth of fabulous products for $0. Three-wick candles from Bath & Body Works typically sell for $27. Body lotions cost around $18. This TikTokker found at least a dozen candles and around five bottles of product. The retail value of this haul is likely over $400. Dumpster diving at the right spots means enjoying hundreds of dollars worth of stellar products for free.

This video shows the incredible wastefulness of many corporations. These products weren't picture-perfect, so they ended up in the trash. They'll go to landfills, contributing to soil, water, and air pollution. A successful dumpster dive keeps the planet cleaner and healthier.

If you try dumpster diving, exercise caution. GlamourDDive mentioned, "I did cut myself, so be careful." Broken candles and other discarded items can be dangerous, so consider wearing a hefty pair of gloves to protect yourself.

This giant score inspired some. One commenter said, "You make me want to go dumpster diving."

Others were frustrated to see such wastefulness. One person asked, "Why don't they just do giveaways?"

Another complained about seeing a beloved candle scent in the trash. They said, "Marshmallow fireside [is] only available for a short season and it's my fav … they always run out. How's it just thrown away?!?!"

Seasonal items thrown away unnecessarily are particularly infuriating for brand fanatics.

