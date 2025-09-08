Dumpster diver thrilled after finding cache of high-end items in trash: 'This can't be real'

A lucky dumpster diver recently stumbled upon what many home-cooking foodies would call the ultimate jackpot — a full KitchenAid stand mixer set, complete with brand-new attachments, tossed out as trash.

The discovery, shared in a post on Reddit's r/DumpsterDiving forum, quickly caught attention from people who were shocked that such valuable appliances could end up in a dumpster. The poster shared a photo of the score, writing: "Finally found my dream KitchenAid! The stand mixer is a Pro500, manufactured in 2017. Ice cream maker, meat grinder, and pasta roller attachments are in the original sealed boxes. Score!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

KitchenAid stand mixers are widely considered top-of-the-line appliances, retailing for hundreds of dollars even without the add-on attachments (which are also expensive). By rescuing this set from the trash, the original poster not only saved money but also kept unnecessary waste from ending up in a landfill.

Every year, Americans throw away millions of tons of household goods and appliances, many of which are still usable. By saving perfectly good items from the landfill, dumpster divers and secondhand shoppers help reduce the demand for new manufacturing. That, and lessening the amount of landfill waste that generates heat-trapping gases like methane, helps cut down on toxic pollution harming public health and contributing to rising temperatures.

Dumpster diving may not be for everyone, but this story highlights the kinds of things people open to rescuing waste can come across — from usable cell phones to brand-new leather wallets and more. For beginners curious about dumpster diving, experts recommend being cautious: wear gloves, stick to safe, legal spots, and clean items thoroughly before use.

Commenters were quick to weigh in on the find. One commenter wrote, "Dude this is wild!! Dope find!"

Another added, "Wtf this can't be real."

And a third said: "I wish I had the money to buy that. I have always wanted one."

