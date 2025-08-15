Dumpster diver finds incredible collection of items in trash: 'I've got a box'

A proud dumpster diver posted a photo of the many functional cellphones they've found in two years.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Most phones either had minor damage or worked after a bit of work after I found them," the Redditor wrote in r/DumpsterDiving.

The photo shows about 40 cellphones, all in decent-looking condition.

Dumpster diving is exactly what it sounds like — going through refuse to find usable or edible items. Although the term may sound pejorative to some people, the practice is gaining popularity among those who see its personal and environmental benefits.

According to The Broke Backpacker, "In many countries, dumpster diving has gone from a taboo to almost part of the mainstream culture, especially among travellers!"

The website includes tips for beginner dumpster divers, such as researching local regulations, practicing safety by wearing gloves and headlamps, and ensuring you have a fully charged phone at all times.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Learning how to dumpster dive responsibly and safely can be not only money-saving but also fun. From finding thousands of dollars in speakers to computer parts used in PCs and a summer's worth of sunscreen, dumpster diving can yield valuable treasures from others' trash while keeping these items out of landfills.

Food activist Robin Greenfield says what tends to hold people back from dumpster diving is a fear of the unknown and recommends learning about the etiquette of dumpster diving — such as leaving a place better than you found it — and getting over the stigmas associated with the practice, as dumpster diving could be a useful tool to fight food insecurity.

The original poster sells the phones on eBay, making a profit on items they find while offering less expensive alternatives for people looking to save money on used or refurbished phones.

One commenter offered to give some of their found phones to the OP, writing, "I've got a box of phones I was going to take to a kiosk to be recycled, but if there's something you're looking for in your collection, I'd be pleased to see it go where it'd be enjoyed as-is instead."

Another commented on the sheer volume of phones and other technology that gets discarded: "So much waste. Good argument for replaceable innards on all electronics."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



