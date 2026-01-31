Homebuilder stunned after controversial appliance upgrade sparks online uproar: 'I was getting hundreds of hate comments'

Despite the early backlash, many commenters jumped in to share their own success stories.

When you're building a home, the heating and cooling system you choose can shape everything from comfort to long-term costs. For one homebuilder on TikTok, a decision meant to improve efficiency unexpectedly sparked backlash in her comments section, even though it's saving energy and making her daily life easier.

The scoop

TikTok creator Zoe Conners (@zoeconners) has been documenting her family's new home build for over a year. While viewers have been captivated by the process, what really garnered attention was their decision to install ductless mini-split heat pumps instead of traditional central air.

While the upgrade solved real problems in her nearly 4,000-square-foot home, it also triggered waves of negative comments from viewers convinced the system wouldn't work. "I was getting hundreds of hate comments," Zoe said.

Mini splits are electric heat pump systems that heat and cool individual rooms or zones without ductwork. Each indoor unit connects to an outdoor compressor, allowing homeowners to control temperatures room by room (and run heating and cooling at the same time) instead of conditioning the entire house at once.





That flexibility is exactly what sold Zoe. In her video, she explains that her home features an open living room and kitchen area with 20-foot ceilings, and different family members have different temperature preferences.

"If the boys are cold in their rooms, we can just go and turn their heater on. And at the same time, if I'm in my room and I'm hot, I can just turn my AC on," she explains.

For homeowners curious about similar upgrades, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your HVAC options and potentially save up to 50% on energy bills with efficient systems.

How it's helping

One of the biggest advantages of mini splits is how much control they give you over comfort. That same flexibility also drives efficiency.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Mini-split heat pumps use less energy by transferring heat rather than producing it, which can help lower monthly bills and soften the impact of rising energy prices, all while cutting down on unnecessary energy use.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If Zoe's experience has you rethinking your own HVAC setup, there are tools that make it easier to explore efficient options without guesswork:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto offers a way to spread out the cost of an HVAC upgrade, with lease options starting around $99 a month and long-term maintenance included.

Pairing electric systems like heat pump HVACs with solar can cut energy costs even further.

TCD's Solar Explorer helps you find solar options that fit your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on installations. And the free Palmetto Home app lets you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by reducing your energy use.

What everyone's saying

Despite the early backlash, many commenters jumped in to defend mini splits and share their own success stories.

"We have mini splits in our self built barndo and we really like them so far! It's been about 5 months since moving in so they kept us cool in the summer and warm in winter," one user wrote.



"Mini splits ARE the future! My parents built their house with high ceilings and multiple rooms… they own an HVAC company and work so well," added another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.