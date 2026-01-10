Consumer Reports expert breaks down the home heating appliances gaining popularity across the US: '[This] is the smartest thing you can do …'

A home appliance specialist discussed the things a homeowner should keep in mind when they're thinking about upgrading their HVAC.

The YouTube short from Consumer Reports (@consumereports) features an expert outlining the merits of differing home heating and cooling setups. Paul Hope begins by advising viewers to start by taking the existing system into account. "The smartest thing you can do is look to what you already have," he said

It really comes down to whether or not the home has existing ductwork. If it doesn't, "super efficient" mini-splits are a good choice. They avoid the need to spend huge amounts on installing ductwork.

Next, he described the process of a heat pump, specifically a ground-source heat pump, which extracts heat or cool air from the ground for distribution into the home.





Because underground temperatures are steady, they are really just transferring heat rather than burning energy sources like oil or gas to create it. An air source heat pump works in much the same way, using ambient air to heat or cool a home.

As energy prices spike nationwide, data centers and extreme weather events are pushing the already creaking energy grid to breaking point.

The clip prompted a few comments.

One grateful viewer said: "I really like this series. I find keeping energy costs down in the winter a real challenge."

Another added: "With ductwork you've got one system in the entire house and only that system to maintain. This is another reason why if you've already got ductwork it's best to stick with it."

