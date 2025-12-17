Midwestern homeowners provide real-world tips after HVAC tech pushes next-gen upgrade: 'We save thousands … with [this] every year'

"We get a little price savings on our bills with [the] utility company."

Nobody enjoys paying more money just to keep their home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. But sometimes it can feel like there's nothing you can do to combat skyrocketing energy prices.

However, the installation of a heat pump could be exactly what you're looking for to cut down your monthly bills.

One Redditor took to r/Homeowners to get the scoop on heat pumps and find out what kind of savings they would be looking at.

"My parents HVAC guy wants them to get a heat pump? Just wondering if it heats and cools like you want and if you noticed any increase on your electric bill?" asked the Redditor.





A heat pump works by moving heat from one place to another using a refrigerant cycle, which allows it to both heat and cool a home. This can lower heating costs because it is significantly more efficient than generating heat. It also reduces your reliance on fossil fuels, cutting down on your home's carbon impact.

With the winter months ahead of us, an upgraded HVAC system can help you save up to 50% on your heating costs as well as cooling costs in the summertime. TCD's HVAC Explorer can be a great way to find an affordable setup that is right for you and your home. You can even find $0-down subscription options.

In the comment section of the original post, a few users chimed in with advice on the savings from a heat pump system.

"Mini splits. Cheapest and most efficient way to heat and cool your house," suggested one commenter. "We save thousands of dollars with them every year."

Another user shared their experience using a heat pump alongside their gas furnace. "We get a little price savings on our bills with utility company because of dual heating setup I believe," they wrote.

