Homeowner questions financial logic of upgrading to popular HVAC tech after tax credits disappear: 'I'm wondering if now is a bad time'

Upgrading your old HVAC system can feel like a big undertaking. One homeowner reached out to Reddit's "r/heatpumps" forum for advice on whether to make the switch.

According to the original poster, their home has a 20-year-old gas furnace and nine-year-old gas water heater. While the OP is looking to replace their gas furnace with a ducted heat pump, they wondered if they should wait before making the upgrade.

"But I'm wondering if now is a bad time, given that I missed out on the IRA tax credit, and the cost of electricity is slowly creeping up," the OP wrote.

Redditors encouraged the OP to do more research and explore additional ways to save money when upgrading to a heat pump. "Find out your utility's rebate programs," one user suggested. "CO had great state and utility rebates."





"Start getting quotes and meeting with companies," another Redditor added. "You'll get a better idea of what your options are and what pricing might look like from getting quotes."

Mitsubishi is a great place to start when exploring different HVAC options.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to lower your energy bills and reduce your environmental footprint. Heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than traditional gas boilers, optimizing your home's energy use.

Heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than traditional gas boilers, optimizing your home's energy use.

For homeowners looking for an affordable HVAC leasing program, some HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month with free maintenance included.

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

For homeowners looking for an affordable HVAC leasing program, some HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month with free maintenance included.

To maximize your savings even further, consider installing solar panels for your home. When your energy-efficient appliances, such as a heat pump, run on solar power, your utility costs decrease even more.

Making different eco-friendly lifestyle changes can also help you save money on home upgrades. The free Palmetto Home app lets you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on these upgrades. Simply completing eco-friendly challenges, such as cutting down on your home energy use, can earn rewards.

