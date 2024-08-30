The government wants to give you up to $8,000 for this hot new HVAC tech — here's why 300,000 homes have made the upgrade

Want to slash your energy bills and make your home more eco-friendly? There's a new solution that's catching on fast: heat pumps.

These nifty devices are revolutionizing how we heat and cool our homes, and more than 300,000 homes have already made the upgrade. They could also put some serious cash back in your pocket.

The scoop

Heat pumps are the Swiss army knives of home climate control.

Instead of generating heat, they move it around, making them super efficient for both heating and cooling. They work by using a refrigerant that's compressed and decompressed, transferring heat in or out of your home as needed.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Heat pumps are versatile HVAC equipment that can both heat and cool your home more efficiently than traditional systems.

How it's helping

Let's talk savings. Heat pumps can significantly cut your energy costs, potentially cutting your electric bill by hundreds of dollars each year.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

But the benefits don't stop there. The government is sweetening the deal with tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act of up to $2,000 for heat pump installations. And if you're from a qualifying low-income household, you could snag a rebate of up to $8,000.

But it's not just about the money. Heat pumps are champions of energy efficiency, outperforming traditional HVAC systems by a long shot. They deliver both heating and cooling while using less energy, which means your home is creating less carbon pollution.

By making the switch to a heat pump, you're taking a big step toward a cleaner, cooler future. You save money, and the planet breathes a little easier.

What everyone's saying

One person shared how a heat pump has revolutionized their home energy needs.

"We had a massive heat wave a few years ago and needed to install A/C but opted for a heat pump so we could get more efficient heating and cooling," they told The Cool Down. "I love that it's fast to cool or heat, super quiet and very efficient."

If you're interested in joining the heat pump revolution and starting to save money while giving the planet a high-five, the best part is you don't have to figure it all out on your own.

EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can help you find deals in your area and navigate juicy rebate options. It'll help you find a heat pump solution that fits your home and budget.

"If we didn't have EnergySage, we wouldn't have known where to start," one person told the online marketplace, whose tools are free to use. "We had multiple conversations with installers to find the right fit at the right price."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.