Homeowner reveals 2025 energy costs and savings after installing heat pump in 100-year-old home: 'Not my experience, especially in an older home'

Think a heat pump won't save you much in an old, drafty home? This Reddit post is challenging that assumption. One homeowner shared real-world data on their experience with a 5 kilowatt-hour Vaillant heat pump, sparking a discussion about energy (and money) savings as well as efficiency in older homes.

In the r/ukheatpumps subreddit, the user explained that their home had retrofitted insulation, double-glazed windows, original chimneys, and bay windows. Before the heat pump, they relied on gas and electricity trackers, but they switched in mid-February 2025.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They detailed their energy usage and electricity costs for every month since. They saved £160.67 ($219.93) over a year even without solar panels or a battery system. "I've had enough of the narrative that savings aren't possible without solar or battery and that's just not my experience, especially in an older home," they said.

Other Redditors were intrigued by, and appreciative of, the data the OP shared. "Finally. A realistic savings post," one wrote.





"The potential for cheaper (even if only marginally) bills and a more comfortable home is very appealing!" another user said. "The fact that it is straightforward to get big savings with a little work (tuning flow temperatures, getting on the right ToU tariff) is just icing on the cake," a third person added.

