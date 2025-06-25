Gardener shares satisfying video of beautiful yard feature in action following heavy rain: 'Working perfectly as designed'

A family farm in Portland, Oregon, demonstrated the benefits of a rain garden with footage from a mid-June rain shower.

Owner Angela shared the short clip on YouTube. "Rain garden working perfectly as designed," they said.

The clip shows a small section of Angela's garden. A number of water-loving plants surround a simulated dry creek bed made of river stones. The heavy rain visible in the clip is easily absorbed by the ground in the rain garden, with the deep-rooted plants helping it soak in. These plants will take full advantage of the cache of water, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Meanwhile, a rain garden helps prevent flooding in the rest of the yard. It's established in a low area of the property, allowing all the water to flow down toward it and away from plants that might be more sensitive to marshy conditions. In addition to protecting plants, it protects the foundations of buildings and other structures.

That's in addition to all the benefits of a native plant garden. Native plants are easy to grow because they rarely need more water than the natural rainfall in an area. They also have few care needs, making them easy for gardeners. Plus, native flowers attract pollinators, which are a vital part of our ecosystems and help support gardens and farms. They're fun to watch too!

Commenters loved the clip and not only admired the garden but also learned from it.

"Yours inspired mine!" said one user.

"I love your rain garden, Angela!" said another user. "I am seriously considering creating one in my backyard as a way to deal with the overflow from my rainwater tank. I am in South Australia and we have had such a wet winter — only 3 weeks in! I had a question about rain gardens. I know you mention in earlier videos that you dug a 'trench' below so the rain can move through your rain garden catchment and water other beds farther down but how much water actually moves through to the other beds? Doesn't it seep into the soil below before it moves through it? I can't get my head around it!"

"You're assuming it's soil beneath. Might be clay," replied another commenter.

