Passerby stunned after finding premium items left out on side of road: 'No way'

One lucky homeowner is turning heads online after sharing an incredible curbside find: two high-end nightstands left out for free.

On the subreddit r/Curbfind, where Reddit users share their secondhand wins, a user posted about the pair of Drexel nightstands they found sitting on the side of the road.

The user wrote: "Found 2 Drexel night stands, nothing wrong with them. Cleaned them up and they are perfect."

The photos highlighted the Drexel logo and the clean wood finish, a surprising find for anyone, especially at a price tag of $0.

Curbside pickups like this gain attention for good reason. People are realizing just how much money they can save by grabbing free items from the street, local dump sites, or community "free piles."

It's a great way to score everyday items, like furniture, dishes, or even decor, without spending a dime.

People who engage in the practice, like this Reddit user, can hit the jackpot. Drexel furniture isn't cheap.

Pieces from this well-known brand can go for hundreds, even thousands, in retail or secondhand markets, so grabbing it for free is a win.

Some folks even flip their finds for profit. A quick clean-up or small repair can turn a roadside freebie into real cash.

Thrifting and curb shopping aren't just about saving money. For many, it's a way to discover unique, high-quality items that aren't always available in stores. It can also be fun, like a real-life treasure hunt.

And while the main draw is often the savings, there's a nice bonus: keeping items out of landfills. Grabbing something that still works instead of letting it go to waste is a small step that helps the planet.

But at the end of the day, it's simple: Why spend money when you don't have to?

This Reddit user didn't, and now they've got two perfect nightstands to prove it. Reddit users were quick to share their excitement.

"No way!" one user wrote, while another praised the score.

"Drexel has always made beautiful, made to last furniture. I have 4 pieces over 30 years old. All in excellent condition. What a find," they said.

