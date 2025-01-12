Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are worried about rapidly rising energy costs — here's how solar can lower your bills

"Concerns about energy costs aren't limited to one part of the country or to a few expensive states."

Americans everywhere are feeling the burn of higher home energy costs. A new CNET survey shows 78% of people worry about their energy bills, with many turning to credit cards and loans to keep up.

The scoop

Energy costs have jumped 4.3% since last June. The average electric bill now runs $135 monthly, but in states such as Connecticut and Hawaii, residents pay over $200.

"Concerns about energy costs aren't limited to one part of the country or to a few expensive states. These concerns are being felt similarly all across the country," says Jon Reed, CNET Energy senior editor.

Many Americans have found smart ways to fight back.

Take control of your thermostat. Set it to 78 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and 68 degrees Fahrenheit in winter. Each degree adjustment can save you 3% on your bill.

Seal those sneaky air leaks. Check windows and doors for drafts. Simple weatherstripping from your local hardware store keeps your money from floating away.

Make the switch to LED bulbs and smart plugs. These small changes add up to real savings over time.

How it's helping

Beyond keeping cash in your wallet, these switches make your home healthier and more comfortable. Smart thermostats learn your schedule. Sealed windows keep out dust and noise. LED bulbs last years longer than old ones.

The best part? Your wallet isn't the only winner. Using less energy means less air pollution from power plants.

Ready to take it further? Solar panels often pay for themselves in 6-12 years. After that, you're basically getting free electricity. Check out EnergySage's calculator to see how much you could save with solar panels on your roof.









Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could get up to $8,000 back through rebates, plus a 30% tax credit on your new energy-efficient upgrades. Taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act now rather than later may save you thousands, as President-elect Trump has discussed plans to eliminate the rebates, though this would require an act of Congress. Either way, the long-term future of this act is uncertain.

