Doomsday prepper shares crucial advice after experiencing three-day-long blackout: 'No one is making jokes anymore'

"While power was out, we didn't even notice it."

After experiencing a three-day-long power outage, a doomsday prepper from Colorado shared how thankful they were for their solar and battery storage system.

"Last week, our power was shut off for three days because of high winds and fire danger," the homeowner said in the r/preppers subreddit. "My neighbors joked with us for years for being peppers. No one is making jokes anymore. And many have now come to me to help them start to become more prepared."

The original poster detailed how their "massive solar system with extensive battery backup" allowed them to store breast milk, plug in deep freezers, charge electronics, and make coffee.

The OP explained that they also ran extension cords to their neighbors' homes; while that likely wasn't enough to restore power, it probably helped keep a few appliances up and running.

"While power was out, we didn't even notice it," they said. "The house was warm. The fridge was cold. We cooked and lived as if nothing changed.

"The best part of all of this was that many of our neighbors are starting to adopt the prepper mindset."

"Nice work sharing your resources and helping out your neighbors, both with their immediate needs and in the long-run by helping them prepare," one person commented.

"This is exactly how you build community resilience instead of just hoarding for yourself," another said. "Props for turning skeptics into believers through action rather than preaching."

