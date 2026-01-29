Homeowner shares tactic to avoid inflated prices on rooftop solar panels: 'Lo and behold, [the prices] all come in lower'

"I was happy with their work from start to finish."

A Reddit user considering solar discovered an easy way to save on solar installations — and commenters are backing up the advice.

In a post on r/solar, a Colorado homeowner shared an image of a table of quotes from five solar installers compiled by EnergySage, the Expedia of solar panels. The table showed a side-by-side comparison of system sizes, panel types and specifications, estimated total prices, and long-term value.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the original poster, they were considering solar to charge their electric vehicle and meet the increasing energy needs of their growing family. After using the free tools on EnergySage to compare offers online, they noticed a clear difference in pricing and happily shared how useful the platform is.

"Was entertaining quotes from door-to-door folks before finding EnergySage based on recommendations here and lo-and-behold, they all come in lower and more transparent," wrote the OP.

With upfront costs being one of the main barriers to the adoption of home solar, tools like EnergySage, which help increase savings, can make clean energy far more accessible to regular folks. And when they do go solar, homeowners can also lower utility bills by 40% and boost home value by $15,000.

Beyond saving money on utilities, going solar also helps reduce the pollution associated with using the grid. In fact, a 15% increase in solar power generation can keep away 9.41 million tons of harmful gases each year, according to a Harvard study published in Science Advances.

For homeowners, EnergySage's free tools and services help make the switch to solar easier and more affordable. Aside from the comparison tool, a mapping tool displays the average costs of home solar systems and solar incentives per state, allowing users to find those that apply to their specific location.

Together, EnergySage's online tools help the average homeowner save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. They further increase savings by showing all the incentives that homeowners could take advantage of themselves.

Aside from solar panel installations, EnergySage also provides information and installation estimates on home battery storage setups — systems that could increase energy savings and protect homes during outages. With a home solar and battery combo, more homes can go off-grid and help keep the air cleaner.

In the Reddit post, commenters have also vetted a couple of the installers recommended by EnergySage.

"I was happy with their work from start to finish," one commenter said about Solar Power Pros.

"Enphase microinverters could be a solid fit; you get more flexibility and better energy optimization for each panel," another suggested.

"I would also look into the installers to see what their reputation is like as well," a third advised.

