Startling footage catches mischievous dog setting house on fire: 'Expensive lesson to learn'

"This is why I'm very happy to have a full induction cooktop."

Candles, cigarettes, and Christmas trees are well-known causes of house fires.

However, one Reddit user shared the story of a dog that accidentally turned on a stove and set a house on fire.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shared a CNN report about an early morning call for Colorado Springs, Colorado, firefighters.

Security camera footage showed that the dog jumped on the stove and turned it on. The family had left boxes on the stovetop, and they caught fire.

Fortunately, an Apple HomePod high-heat notification alerted the family about the fire. They put it out before firefighters arrived, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

This disturbing incident is an excellent reminder about stove safety and that some stoves are more dangerous than others.

Traditional gas stoves can easily be turned on if someone bumps into them or if a child or pet gets curious about those knobs. Gas stoves also reduce your home's air quality by increasing pollution, which can exacerbate asthma and other conditions.

Induction stoves, on the other hand, offer a far safer and less polluting way to prepare meals.

With an induction stove like the innovative ones from Copper, you can avoid accidental turn-ons and house fires. With built-in safety features, induction stoves offer precise, safe, powerful, and clean cooking. They can't be accidentally turned on, and most models shut off when a pan or pot isn't detected on the cooktop.

To protect your home and family, there's never been a better time to switch to induction.

If you act now, you might be eligible for up to 30% off the cost of an induction range under the Inflation Reduction Act. However, given the Trump administration's intentions to eliminate clean energy subsidies, it's crucial to upgrade soon to take advantage of this deal.

Major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, yet the future of induction stove rebates and tax credits remains uncertain.

Reddit users were shocked to learn that a dog had started a house fire, but they also felt confident about their induction stove upgrades.

"Expensive lesson to learn," one Redditor wrote. "Do not leave ANYTHING flammable on the stove, and don't use the oven for storage!"

Another Redditor commented, "Another benefit of induction stovetops."

"This is why I'm very happy to have a full induction cooktop," someone else shared. "Even if someone accidentally leaves paper or something on my stove, it's impossible for it to catch on fire."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



