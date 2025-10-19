Driver shares honest thoughts after long road trip in new EV: 'If that's what you're into'

  • Home Home

"For charging, I can tell you I spent around $85."

by Jamie Speka
One driver shared a striking firsthand account on the subreddit r/electricvehicles, describing how they drove 1,000 miles over four days in their new Dodge Charger Daytona R/T Stage 1 EV.

After their round trip from California to Utah, they posted a detailed reflection on the experience.

"The Charger Daytona is a hell of a road trip car," they explained. While the reviewer noted a few downsides, such as slow internal navigation and less-than-smooth adaptive cruise control, the overall verdict was overwhelmingly positive, particularly for those looking to save money on gas.

"For charging, I can tell you I spent around $85 on all charging for the entire trip," the OP responded in the comment section. "My last gas car would have been way over that," they continued.


For a 1,000-mile drive, that's roughly 8.5 cents per mile, far less than the 15-20 cents per mile most gas-powered vehicles average today.

From smoother acceleration to spacious interiors, electric vehicles are redefining long-distance driving. With increasing model variety and more competitive pricing, EV adoption is soaring globally, and the United States is catching up fast.

Beyond convenience, EV ownership means long-term financial and environmental savings. Electricity remains significantly cheaper than gasoline, and maintenance costs are much lower since there are no oil changes or exhaust systems to worry about. 

The switch also means less pollution, reducing exposure to harmful nitrogen oxides that have been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular disease. 

Drivers far and wide have expressed the benefits of switching to EVs. One driver slashed their commute costs with the switch. Savings can further be fostered by pairing an EV with home solar panels. Charging your EV directly from solar can reduce or even eliminate your electricity costs for driving. 

Redditors were in awe of the OP's road trip review.

"Dodge hit it out of the park to convert [internal combustion car enthusiasts] into EV owners," one commenter stated, having tried the car themself.

Another reminisced on how the car reminded them of old-fashioned cars with an electric twist.

"It's a great boat of a car if that's what you're into," they said. "Reminded me a lot of my grandpa's grand marquis, but with a bit more power."

