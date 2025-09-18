New grant program makes popular Ford model more affordable than ever: 'It's never been easier to make the switch'

Thanks to a new grant program in the United Kingdom, the Ford Puma Gen-E is more affordable than ever before.

As Electrek reported, Ford is the first automaker to secure a discount of up to $5,000 from a recently launched initiative. The electric car grant program is only available in the U.K. and is part of an effort to make it cheaper and easier to own an electric vehicle.

The Ford Puma was the most popular vehicle in Europe in 2024, offering electric and hybrid models. With the new grant discount, the EV version now only costs approximately $35,500, or $390 per month, an even lower price than the hybrid.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle conversation, and with even more competitive pricing and a comprehensive support package, it's never been easier to make the switch," said Ford's Lisa Brankin, per Electrek.

At this time, there are only two EVs eligible to receive the full $5,000 grant program discount in the U.K.: the Ford Puma Gen-E and the E-Tourneo Courier. However, an additional 26 EVs are eligible to receive at least some of the electric car grant money.

The Ford Puma is a favorite model because of its range of up to 325 miles and ample interior space, providing plenty of room for luggage. To entice drivers even further, Ford offers a program that includes a free home charger with standard installation and up to 10,000 miles of free charging.

Ford has been increasingly committed to EV innovation by reducing vehicle costs and unveiling services to improve the customer experience.

This new grant incentive is excellent news for British drivers and sets a positive example for governments and automakers in other parts of the world. By making EVs more affordable to own and drive, we advance the clean energy transition and reap the benefits of less polluted air and more sustainable communities.

You can make EV ownership even more cost-effective by charging your vehicle at home using solar panels. EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 by using its quote comparison tool to see costs from local installers.

Meanwhile, used EVs and EV leasing are enticing options for drivers with budget restrictions, allowing them to embrace clean energy driving while being mindful of their spending.

Electrek readers were pleased to learn about the Ford Puma price drop and shared their feedback in the comment section.

"Having lived in Europe, I have to believe the savings on petrol would be huge," one person wrote.

"Depending on how cheap you can get electricity, the savings can be significant," another reader commented.

"Small battery is all most EU city dwellers need," someone else shared.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.