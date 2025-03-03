Proud van owner shares inside look at his brilliant space-saving transformation: 'Apartment on wheels'

After purchasing a converted van from a friend, an alternative lifestyle advocate spent some time traveling and figuring out his needs and priorities when it comes to tiny home living.

Jake Folgert wanted it to feel like "an apartment on wheels," according to autoevolution.

Folgert kept the exterior simple without much alteration aside from the all-terrain tires and solar panels he installed on the roof.

He made 3D models of his van's interior and devised a well-thought-out plan for making modifications to customize the van. The space is functional and simple in its open layout but still has a homey feel with bright lighting and even artwork.

There is ample storage in the living quarters, including drawers and a closet with hanging space behind the driver's seat, a kitchen with cabinet space, a bench with storage, and a garage underneath the bedroom that houses the rig's utility system as well as tools and other gear.

Folgert incorporated a unique feature to maximize space. He designed a sliding wall between the living space and the bedroom so that when he is spending time in the main area of the van, he can slide the wall to increase the space and then slide the wall back when he is using the bed.

Creativity is key when transitioning to a tiny home, whether that is in a van or a fixed tiny home. This minimalist lifestyle has benefits for the environment and the pocketbook.

Tiny homes encourage — require, really — you to embrace the minimalist lifestyle by reducing clutter. Living with less can help improve mental wellness by reducing stress and often allowing more experiences outdoors in nature. Psychology Today explains that having minimal material belongings "reduces willpower drain from organizing, managing, and making decisions about a large amount of stuff."

Tiny homes, including van living, are often designed with sustainability in mind, reducing an individual's negative impact on the environment. Using fewer building materials, less energy, and less water makes this lifestyle a more eco-friendly option than living in a traditional home. Clean energy usage can reduce your carbon footprint and decrease your contribution to the warming of the planet.

A van such as Folgert's offers additional flexibility to move and explore new environments while enjoying a cozy and sustainable living space that he designed based on his own needs and wants.

Of Folgert's mobile home, autoevolution concluded that he did a fantastic job: "It's clear that a lot of preparation and designing went into this project; props to him for creating this lovely rig."

