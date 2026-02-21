Woman reveals clever trick using old toilet paper tubes: 'I made this'

"I actually cut it into four smaller tubes."

Why spend your hard-earned cash on expensive cat toys when your feline's new favorite toy is already in your home?

TikToker Mochi and Cheddar (@mochiandcheddar1) shared a video of an incredible hack for turning an old toilet paper roll into a cat toy.

"Another DIY toy your cat is going to love: toilet paper roll spider," the video reads.

Mochi and Cheddar's owner cut both ends of a cardboard toilet paper roll into frayed edges and then tied a ribbon around it, making it look like a spider hanging around on a web. Mochi and Cheddar loved it, carrying it around and chasing it up the wall.

"Cat enrichment is vital for a happy and healthy pet," the creator wrote in the caption.

Mochi and Cheddar shared another great hack for creating a spiral cat toy from an old toilet paper roll. You may go through paper towels or toilet paper quickly. Instead of recycling those rolls, you can turn them into enriching cat toys that save you money. Other ideas for cat toys from toilet paper rolls include garland strings and a treat hunt in a box.

Cat owners in the comments shared how their cats reacted to the toilet paper roll spider.

"I made this and it's been hanging off the door handle and Cassian is still going crazy for it two days later," one owner wrote.

"I made this," another said. "My cat loves it."

Someone else had an idea to make such a project even better.

"I just made one out of a paper towel roll," they wrote. "I actually cut it into four smaller tubes. I cut one as a test to see how they like it, absolutely loves it, now I have the kid coloring the other ones for some pizazz."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.