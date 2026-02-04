Woman shares clever trick using old toilet paper tubes: 'This is so smart'

A low-cost, low-waste toy hack is winning over pet owners on TikTok — and it's from something most people already have at home.

The TikTok account for Mochi and Cheddar (@mochiandcheddar1) featured a series on cat enrichment ideas, one of which was turning an empty toilet paper roll into a spiral toy that keeps cats engaged and entertained.

In the clip, the creator cut a toilet paper roll into a spring-like spiral and used it to play with their cats, Mochi and Cheddar. The cats happily played with the DIY toy, batting and pouncing on it with enthusiasm.

The simple hack appealed to many viewers, as it allows purr-parents to support feline play and mental stimulation without spending extra cash. Some also shared common household items their own cats love — foil balls, twist ties, bottle caps, twigs, and dried leaves, among others.

Ideas like these save pet owners from unnecessary spending on store-bought toys, which cost several dollars each yet often fail to hold a pet's attention for more than a few minutes.

For many pet owners, these simple swaps add up. Reusing items that are already at home means fewer impulse buys at pet stores, less clutter, and pets that stay entertained without constantly buying new toys.

Many pet owners have also saved money using creative ways to refresh old cat trees, turning used cardboard into scratchers, and upcycling cat litter containers. By repurposing containers and packaging, they can not only save money over time but also stretch the life of everyday items and keep usable materials out of the trash.

Most viewers loved the hack and agreed that cats love homemade toys more than store-bought ones.

"This is so smart," one viewer commented.

Another user remarked: "This is perfect because my cats love trash more than toys I spend money on."

"I'll definitely try this! I've been looking for ways to entertain my cats," a third exclaimed.

