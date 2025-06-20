Home organization expert shares creative tip using empty toilet paper rolls: 'Very creative'

The hack is almost too simple.

Everyone has one of those junk drawers full of tangled cords and chargers. One home organization expert has shared an incredibly simple hack that may have you rethinking what you toss in the trash.

The scoop

Jacqueline, founder of Home Reimagined (@home_reimagined), demonstrates how empty toilet paper tubes can become an easy, no-cost way to organize your cords.

The hack is almost too simple. Jacqueline takes a small storage container and lines it with six empty toilet paper rolls. She folds six cords and places them in the rolls.

She ends the video by putting the new storage container in a cabinet, and voila: your home is a little more organized. It's a tidy, low-effort solution to keep cords tangle-free and easy to grab.

How it's helping

For those trying to save money, this can eliminate the need to buy plastic cord wraps, clips, or drawer inserts, and it uses something that would otherwise end up in the trash — at no added expense. There are so many creative ways to reuse toilet paper rolls.

The benefits go beyond organization and savings. The genius of this hack is it helps encourage a more mindful approach to everyday waste.

Repurposing toilet paper tubes also contributes to waste reduction. Cardboard may seem harmless, but when millions of households toss recyclable paper products without a second thought, the cumulative impact on landfills and recycling systems adds up fast.

Simple reuse hacks help reduce crowding in landfills and keep recyclable materials out of the waste stream, which protects oceans from pollution and microplastics.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this idea.

"Very creative!" one wrote.

"I do this for extension cords," another said while offering an idea to take it a step further. "Mark [rolls] with the device the cords go with."

Someone else shared that they use rubber bands instead to take up less room.

Small changes really can have a big impact. Creativity and sustainability can go hand in hand, and sometimes the best home organization solutions are already sitting in your recycling bin.

