Homeowner reveals unusual trick for keeping cords untangled and organized: 'I'm stealing this idea'

A humble toilet paper roll is finding new life as the perfect solution for tangled cords and cables.

The upcycling hack is getting attention on Reddit for its sheer simplicity and effectiveness.

A Redditor shared a photo in the r/upcycling community showing a setup of cardboard tubes arranged in a honeycomb pattern, each one housing a single neatly wrapped cord.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's not pretty, nor innovative," the user admits in the caption. "But it does what it's supposed to do. All my wires were always mixed up, but thanks to the toilet rolls that doesn't happen anymore."

Looking at the image, it's easy to see the appeal. Power cords, USB cables, and spare wires of all kinds slip seamlessly into the tubes, staying tidy and easy to access at a glance. No more mystery tangles to unravel every time you need to charge your phone or dig out an extension cord.

Upcycling hacks like this one don't just save you the headache of hopelessly knotted cables. Reusing items instead of buying new ones is an easy way to cut down on waste while saving money.

By giving toilet paper rolls a second life, you're keeping them out of landfills, where they would break down and emit methane, a harmful gas. On a global scale, recycling more means less pollution clogging our oceans and waterways.

Every roll repurposed is a small step toward a cooler, cleaner future with less plastic waste and fewer climate-disrupting emissions in our atmosphere. With the average American estimated to use around 85 rolls per year, just imagine if we all got a little crafty and gave our cardboard tubes a bonus round.

Commenters on Reddit love the elegantly frugal organization method.

"I'm stealing this idea, thank you!" one user enthused.

Others are sharing their own spin on the concept: "I use simple rubber bands; I roll each cable around my fingers and then tie it with the band and keep everything in a Ziploc bag. this way cables are all separated and easy to sort through when needed."

Another points out the hack's versatility, saying: "Good idea. I like that it can be made to fit."

