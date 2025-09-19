Pet owner shares clever hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Very creative'

It may seem like a toilet paper roll has served its purpose once all the paper is gone. But this pet owner reveals how repurposing toilet paper tubes can create joy for your furry friend.

The scoop

This TikTok by Moose and Lumi's parent (@mooseandlumi) demonstrates how to make toys out of toilet paper rolls for cats.

Their most impressive creation is a mouse, which they made by hot gluing several strips together. Both the mouse and shaker balls have loose cardboard pieces inside that make sounds. They also wrapped twine around a tube (like a scratching post) and cut the ends to create a fringe.

The end of the TikTok shows one of the cats battling playfully with a toy while the other cat watches.

How it's helping

This hack is a great way to repurpose materials that you would otherwise throw out or recycle. It can save you money on buying something new. And if your cat shredded a toy, it wouldn't take that much time or money to make a new one.

Unfortunately, how we generally buy things for our pets can cost a lot and harm our planet.

Your cat may prefer the cardboard box a toy was shipped to your house in over the toy itself. If that's the case, you may end up throwing out the toy before it gets any use. Instead of saving your money, you turned it into another object that's destined for a landfill.

Cats can be unpredictable, of course, so it's not your or any other person's fault. But low-stakes toy options could minimize the amount of pet waste that goes into landfills every year.

If you do find yourself with an unused (or gently used) toy on your hands, consider offering it to someone in your community. Buy Nothing groups are also great ways to minimize waste, which keeps our planet and ourselves healthy.

And if you're looking for other low-waste pet hacks, try making a food enrichment bowl at home. You can also make an enrichment game out of a few plastic lids and a baking tray.

The possibilities are endless. All it takes is a little creativity to make something your pet and our environment will love.

What everyone's saying

"Very creative ideas!!" one person commented.

Another TikTok user said, "Stop ur so creative i love."

"Careful with the twine if it gets loose they can eat it and it can be deadly," a third person pointed out.

"Made sure to secure everything," the cat parent responded, punctuating their sentence with a smiley face emoticon.

