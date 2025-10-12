Woman reveals clever hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'So creative and inexpensive'

Sensory activities have long been a staple for keeping pets calm, giving owners a break, and boosting animals' physical activity. But enrichment toys can come at a hefty price.

One pet owner on TikTok, Nova & Fam (@nova.thestaffymix), demonstrated how to skip the pet store and create a toy from household waste, saving money, reducing pollution, and keeping cats entertained in the process.

The scoop

One cat owner was excited about the DIY hack and commented, "This is so creative and inexpensive!"

The trick couldn't be simpler. All you need are empty toilet paper rolls and a handful of cat treats. Fold one end of the tube closed, drop the treats through the open end, and then fold it shut. Hand it to your cat and watch as it bats, bites, and paws at the roll to release the treats inside.

According to the TikTok creator, the DIY toy helps cats "engage their natural hunting and foraging instincts," which leads to more physical activity, sharper senses, and less destructive boredom. They also noted fewer signs of anxiety and more relaxed behavior after play sessions.

How it's helping

The pet toy industry is booming. Allied Market Research reported that pet toys generated $2.13 billion in revenue in 2023 and are projected to reach $3.76 billion by 2030. This growth stems from increased pet ownership, the "pet humanization" trend, and the rapid rise of e-commerce.

But the boom has a downside. Many toys are made from non-renewable plastics or synthetic fibers, which introduce microplastics into ecosystems as they break down. Manufacturing and shipping the toys also produce air pollution. Once pets lose interest, millions of these toys end up in landfills, resulting in about 40,500 tons of waste annually.

The toilet paper roll hack mitigates the disadvantages of enrichment toys. It repurposes an item that would otherwise be thrown away, keeps wasteful materials out of the trash, and reduces demand for mass-produced plastic toys. It also costs virtually nothing.

There are many ways to repurpose and recycle your old items. You can even earn money by selling your old clothing and used electronics.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled with the results.

"Kitties need enrichment too!!!" wrote one cat owner.

The comment was echoed by others who never thought that cats could benefit from enrichment activities, too.

"I love doing this with the dogs, but I didn't think about doing it for our cat!" another pet owner remarked.

Another summed up the results of the hack: "What a great idea!"

