Officials take bold action amid worsening public health crisis: 'Degraded air shed'

It has been a source of concern for health and environmental advocates for years.

The government of Bangladesh has declared the upazila — similar to a county or borough — of Savar in the Dhaka district a "degraded air shed" and banned most brick kiln operations starting this month in an effort to address air pollution.

The Department of Environment established the sweeping restrictions under the Air Pollution (Control) Rules of 2022, targeting an industry practice that has severely compromised air quality in the region, according to United News of Bangladesh.

Brick production is a key element of economies in South Asia. In Bangladesh, where the alluvial terrain boasts few rocks, bricks must be manufactured for building and infrastructure purposes. The industry has been a source of concern for health and environmental advocates for years, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where inequitable access to modern manufacturing, environmental protections, and medical care has exacerbated the generation of pollution along with public health risks.

UNB reported that recent air monitoring data showed pollution levels in Savar had reached nearly three times the national standard. The toxic emissions from brick kilns pose severe dangers to residents, including young children, who are exposed to harmful pollutants on their way to school.

During the dry season, winds can carry particulate matter and heat-trapping gases from Savar into additional communities for months at a time, affecting even more residents. The government's new declaration is set to create cleaner, safer air as well as potentially mitigate rising global temperatures and the extreme weather they can fuel.

On the whole, the brick kiln industry produces 58 percent of Dhaka's air pollution, directly affecting the health of a major population with persistent toxic emissions. It also drives deforestation by consuming massive amounts of firewood.

The government has banned all brick kiln operations except cleaner Tunnel Kilns and Hybrid Hoffman Kilns, according to UNB. Officials also prohibited the open burning of solid waste and halted environmental clearances for new polluting industries.

Critics of the kiln closures worry about potential impacts on workers, construction, and building supplies. Proponents point to the ability to continue to operate cleaner kiln technology that reduces air pollution while maintaining production.

Global health programs could consider exploring ways to improve equitable access to these cleaner technologies in low-income countries and marginalized communities in particular. A study published in 2025 in Science also demonstrated that operational changes at traditional kilns in Bangladesh can reduce pollution, increase energy efficiency, and cut costs for brick kiln owners without jeopardizing product quality.

