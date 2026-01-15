Homeowner shares 2-ingredient hack to address gross bathroom smells: 'So easy and effective'

A bathroom is not always going to smell like roses. Fortunately, a sustainability expert has a cheap and easy way to freshen things up with a DIY toilet deodorizer.

The scoop

Creator Candice Batista (@candicebatista), who focuses on eco-friendly and money-saving tips, shared a video on how to rid bathrooms of stinky smells to her Instagram account.

To create your own deodorizer, all you need is a mason jar, some baking soda, and a few drops of essential oil. To prepare, you should drill several small holes in the jar lid, turning it into what resembles a parmesan cheese shaker you'd see at a pizzeria.

From there, fill the mason jar with baking soda and add a few drops of your chosen essential oil. Batista suggests lavender in the video's on-screen text, but it can be whatever you fancy. After flushing, sprinkle a little bit of the mixture into the toilet and let it usher the odors out.

How it's helping

Air fresheners are a necessity in many bathrooms to reduce unpleasant odors. However, common types include aerosols that can feature volatile organic compounds that are bad for the planet, as Citizen Sustainable explained. The cans are also made and coated with metal, which ups the resources needed from polluting processes like mining.

Other options involve plastic packaging, which can be difficult to recycle and end up in landfills. In contrast, Batista's DIY alternative is environmentally friendly and cost-efficient. Baking soda is abundant and cheap, and many homeowners have it around as is, while mason jars are a one-time purchase that you can reuse time and time again.

Maybe the coolest aspect of the hack is that baking soda can not only freshen up your space; it can clean difficult areas in the bathroom. That includes challenging messes in the shower or trapped in the bathroom tiles.

That's part of why baking soda is the foundation of many of the best natural cleaning products you can formulate at home. These products can save consumers money while helping out the planet.

What everyone's saying

Viewers appreciated the hack's simplicity and practicality and were eager to give it a try in their homes.

"So easy and effective, saving this," a commenter said.

"Oooo I should try this!" an air spray user wrote. "Never thought of deodorizing my toilet."

A viewer gushed: "Omg I love this!! Such a simple recipe."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.