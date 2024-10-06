Video demonstrates non-toxic alternative to common adhesive remover that works just as well: 'It worked like magic'

"I'm so glad to have an alternative."

Empty glass jars can be reused for a variety of purposes, such as storing bulk items, preserving leftovers, and growing plants.

But what if the jar's old label has left it sticky and challenging to use?

A viral TikTok video demonstrates how to skip the Goo Gone and make your own DIY, toxin-free adhesive remover at home.

The scoop

ZeroWasteCartel (@ZeroWasteCartel) shared the recipe for their sustainable living cleaning hack, using three tablespoons of baking soda and two tablespoons of vegetable or olive oil.

The original poster mixes the ingredients together to form a paste and applies it to the adhesive surface. Then, they allow the mixture to sit on the surface for one to two minutes and wipe it clean.

"The best part is neither of these ingredients are really perishable if sealed properly, so it's easy to always have some on hand," they said.

How it's helping

ZeroWasteCartel's video shows TikTokers how easy it is to make a DIY cleaning products at home to save money and eliminate toxin exposure. Many people already have baking soda and oil in their kitchen, so they don't even need to run out for an unnecessary trip to the grocery store.

Adhesive cleaners like Goo Gone contain toxic ingredients like petroleum distillates, which have significant environmental impacts.

Petroleum products are produced in crude oil refineries that release hundreds of thousands of tons of harmful pollution into the air annually. This pollution contributes to climate-related issues and steadily rising temperatures.

Meanwhile, eco-friendly alternatives are available at a fraction of the cost, are easy to make, and don't add more pollution to our planet. Other DIY solutions help remove stains, marker streaks, and tough bathroom grime.

What people are saying

TikTokers loved this hack because it's so easy and affordable for a common yet annoying household issue.

"Immediately went to clean my jars. It worked like magic," one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

"I just used this the other day and was reminded how toxic it is and smells," a TikToker wrote. "I'm so glad to have an alternative."

"I had sticker residue on a baby bath and have tried so many things," another person shared. "It came right off with this!"

