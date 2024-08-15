Shopper pleased to discover Aldi product's hidden feature designed for reuse: 'This is such a brilliant idea'

"We have so many of these and use them for many things."

A woman posted a photo on Reddit after discovering that the spaghetti sauce jar she bought could also be used as a measuring cup.

The Redditor posted the image of the clean, empty glass jar in the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, writing, "Aldi brand of Spaghetti Sauce Priano designed for Reuse as a Measuring Glass," above it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Providing easy options for container reuse is a classy move on the brand's part. While you can recycle glass, not all recycling centers will take every type of glass. According to Tricorbraun, it's important to check with your local recycling center to see what they accept. You may also be able to utilize curbside pick-up.

Reusing a jar for something else is way easier than taking the time to recycle the glass properly. It also saves you money by not having to buy something new for your home.

Unfortunately, according to Recycle Across America, "more than 28 billion glass bottles and jars end up in landfills every year." Trash in landfills is a significant source of the pollution warming our planet, leading to stronger extreme weather events and a threatened global food supply chain. Tomato sauce is even one of the items that may become harder to find.

Landfills can also cause health issues for people who live near them. The National Geographic website said that while modern landfills are supposed to contain toxic trash, there are leaks, which can lead to respiratory problems.

The repurposedMATERIALS company is trying to give some materials headed to landfills a second life since so much gets thrown away that people can still use.

Spaghetti jars are not the only containers you can repurpose for other things. You can find many ways to reuse all sorts of containers, like food storage and planters.

Fellow Redditors were excited about reusing these and other jars.

One user said, "This is such a brilliant idea."

Another said, "We have so many of these and use them for many things."

A third shared how they use the jars, stating, "These are my favorite water glasses!"

