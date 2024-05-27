Gardener demonstrates how to make simple 'seed bombs' using old toilet paper rolls: 'Looks easy to do'

The biggest perk of seed bombs lies in their ecological impact.

Have you ever thought about turning leftover toilet paper rolls into something that benefits your garden and the environment? Well, with seed bombs, you can.

This clever hack is a simple and inexpensive way to scatter wildflower seeds throughout your yard, creating a haven for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

The scoop

Making seed bombs is a breeze.

On TikTok, gardener Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) demonstrates the process perfectly. All you'll need are some recycled cardboard toilet paper rolls, wildflower seeds (you can buy them or collect them from the garden), and a mixture of water and dry soil.

Here's a quick rundown:

1. Collect empty toilet paper rolls. 2. Using peat-free compost, add a generous amount of wildflower seeds. 3. Cut slits in the toilet paper rolls to fold up the bottom and make an end. 4. Pack the mixture into a mold (like a muffin tin). 5. Fold the other end to create a seal. 6. Toss the seed bombs around your yard.

Simon notes that the roll will decompose, and you'll be left with beautiful wildflowers.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

Seed bombs offer a multitude of benefits. They're a budget-friendly way to introduce vibrant wildflowers to your garden, saving you money on store-bought plants. Wildflowers are also low-maintenance and drought-resistant, requiring minimal care once established.

But the biggest perk lies in their ecological impact. Wildflowers attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, which are crucial for a healthy ecosystem. By creating a haven for these pollinators, you're directly contributing to the health of your environment.

And let's not forget the mental and physical well-being that gardening brings. Studies have shown that gardening can reduce stress, increase optimism, and even improve resiliency.

What people are saying

Simon's video has garnered loads of positive attention. Viewers commented on how easy and effective the seed bomb hack seems. Many social media users expressed their excitement about creating their own seed bombs and helping out the bee population.

One commenter wrote: "Love this!! Looks easy to do."

Another said: "I love this idea! I have collected wildflower seeds."

Overall, seed bombs are a win-win for both gardeners and the environment. They're a cheap, eco-friendly way to add a splash of color to your yard while giving bees a much-needed helping hand. So, why not give it a try?

Want to improve your gardening skills? Check out The Cool Down's guide to growing your own food and rewilding your yard to discover the numerous benefits of nurturing your own little piece of nature.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.