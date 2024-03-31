TikToker shares ultimate paper towel hack that can save you hundreds: 'This is actually genius'

"It's fun to see what we can repurpose."

This TikToker revealed how to save big on a common household item using only what you already have at home.

The Scoop

On TikTok, Kaile (@kaileteramoto) taught us how to create reusable paper towels using old sheets — simple, sustainable, and budget-friendly.

The post's text reads: "POV: you repurpose old bed sheets so you never have to purchase paper towels again."

Kaile cuts up a flat sheet into several squares, making perfectly sized reusable towels for cleaning. You can use all sorts of materials for this trick, such as old clothes or towels.

How it's helping

Green Eco Dream shared that "Americans alone use a whopping 13 billion pounds of paper towels every single year … or about 80 rolls per person per year."

At an average price of $3 a roll, that's nearly $240 on paper towels every year. If you buy them consistently for 25 years, you'll spend a whopping $6,000 on paper towels alone. By switching to reusable paper towels, you can save hundreds of dollars each year and thousands in a lifetime.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

You'll also save thousands of trees. Paper towels are rather tree-intensive, using around 17 trees to make one ton of paper towels. Marley's Monsters noted that "if every household in the U.S. used just one less 70-sheet roll of paper towels, that would save 544,000 trees each year."

Half a million trees are saved by using just one less roll — imagine if we all switched to reusable paper towels.

If you're looking for something a little less do-it-yourself, there are many reusable options available, such as paper towels made from bamboo, or even cloth with cute designs to match your kitchen.

Curious about other recycling options? Our guide has all the info on how to start recycling smarter.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the hack for its simplicity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

"This is actually genius," one user commented.

Another shared advice for storing them: "You can roll them on an old paper towel roll too."

One commenter was a repurposing pro, saying: "I use our flat sheets that we never used for curtains and old shower curtains as tablecloths! It's fun to see what we can repurpose."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.