Homeowner gets creative with noise-blocking landscaping alongside busy highway: 'It will grow anywhere and handle the harshest of conditions'

One Michigan homeowner living alongside a busy highway decided to take the matters of noise-blocking into their own hands — or rather, into their soil.

They described their situation in a post on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, asking for advice. "I would like to grow something that will block the view and noise," they explained. "I've tried planting arborvitae, but they've only grown about 1 foot in 2 years (due to the bad soils).

"Is there something I could plant that would grow up the hill and block some noise and view of the cars?"

Commenters jumped in quickly with their advice.

Someone suggested Juniperus virginiana, also known as the Eastern red cedar tree, a native species in Michigan. Another commenter endorsed the suggestion, saying, "My first thought, too. It will grow anywhere and handle the harshest of conditions."

One person provided a detailed explanation for how best to approach the noise-scaping. "One thing to keep in mind is that plants by themselves do not fully block out noise. They do scatter soundwaves to a certain degree," they explained. "Solid walls, on the other hand, can reflect the soundwaves, which can exacerbate the problem depending on how they're positioned."

The trick, they continued, was to combine soft and hard materials: "You might consider a similar approach, using a wood privacy fence as a primary barrier, and a combination of deciduous and coniferous trees for screening and sound dampening."

Fellow homeowners have shared the effectiveness of using similar methods to reduce noise. One gardener in North Carolina reported that their approach of rewilding with native plants helped everything to grow quickly, functioning as both a visual and an auditory barrier from the busy nearby road.

The benefits of landscaping with native plants aren't just limited to fast growth, either. Since native species are adapted to thrive in their particular environments — even in soil that, like OP mentioned, may not be hospitable to other species — they require significantly less water and maintenance than non-natives, making them cheaper and easier to grow.

These species also provide important habitat and food sources for pollinators, who in turn sustain a major percentage of the human food chain and help ecosystems thrive.

Before you start planting, be sure to consult a native plant species list like this one from the National Wildlife Federation.

