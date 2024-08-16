Homeowner sparks envy after sharing photos of native plant project in front yard: 'I love this so much'

"I'm jealous of how great this looks!"

The chickens love this native plant garden, and we do, too.

A Canadian Redditor shared lovely progress pictures of their native plant garden to r/NativePlantGardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Dedicated a corner of my yard to native plants … This is year 3 and it's really grown in … The chickens love getting lost in the forest, it's around 9ft tall! Filled with pollinators all summer," the user wrote.

Their garden is filled with a variety of plants, like fireweed, western yarrow, strawberry, and Canada goldenrod, according to their comment.

Not only are native plant lawns vibrant displays of biodiversity, but they're good for you and the environment, too.

Native plant gardens can save you a ton of time and money. These plants are designed to thrive in their native zones, so they'll require little to no fertilization, pesticides, watering, or other tedious and costly maintenance.

The Plant Native did the math and found that "[monoculture] lawns can take 2400% MORE TIME than a native garden." They broke down the cost, too, and switching to a native plant garden can save you over a thousand dollars every year.

As for the environment, native plant lawns and gardens provide support to pollinators, act as natural habitats for wildlife, and can help reduce air and water pollution.

To find out if a native plant garden is right for you, explore our guide to rewilding your yard. While you're at it, check out the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder to see what plants grow best in your zone.

Commenters loved the gorgeous garden.

"I'm jealous of how great this looks!" one user wrote.

"I love this so much," another user said. "The colors [and] the height. Y'all just keep inspiring me to keep working."

Finally, if your garden is looking a bit lackluster, don't give up. The poster shared some motivation in the comments.

"It really just gets better every year too once plants mature and fill in," they revealed.

