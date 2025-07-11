Homeowner shares how Tesla home tech saved them from wildfire-fueled blackouts: 'We could stay online indefinitely'

A California homeowner made a post praising the effectiveness of their Tesla Roof and Powerwalls during outages caused by the Eaton wildfires.

The Redditor made a thorough post explaining that they have a four-year-old 13.8-kilowatt system and two Gen-2 Powerwalls.

They stated, "We've been off the grid now for 40 hours. The system has been amazing."

The OP explained what a comfort the tech has been in these awful situations: "Not being afraid of the winds taking the roof, a stray ember lighting us up, or having to cower in the dark, has been such a tremendous relief."

"Now that we've gone around and turned off as many of the little energy vampires as we could find, I'm confident we could stay online indefinitely in these conditions," they continued.

The Tesla solar panels not only collect solar energy and store it in the Tesla Powerwalls, but they also protect the home from falling debris and damage. These panels reinforce the roof, making it stronger during harsh windstorms.

Under normal circumstances, solar systems help people reduce utility bills. A solar system can cut energy costs to or near $0. Under extreme circumstances, they can offer safety.

Commenters echoed the OP's sentiments about the system.

One person said, "The Tesla system is awesome! I live in the Palos Verdes landslide area and have been cut off from [the Southern California Edison electric grid] since Sept. My solar and Powerwalls have been sustaining us since."

Someone else also lauded their Tesla solar system: "We have Tesla Solarroof and Powerwalls and our experience is similar. They have kept us powered for at least 5 outages in 2024. Everything from momentary outages to 20 hours. And largely eliminated the power bill."

