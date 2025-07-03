Homeowner puts Tesla home tech to the test by 'mimicking a true outage': 'Much to my surprise...'

A homeowner who specializes in creating videos detailing many of Tesla's products decided to put the company's Powerwall 3 to the ultimate longevity test.

As one of the most cost-effective ways to cut down your power bill, installing solar panels on your home can offer many benefits, and pairing the technology with battery storage, like the Powerwall, can increase your home's energy resilience.

Not only can these technologies save you money on utility bills in the long run, but they can also help cool down the planet by helping us decrease our reliance on dirty fuels.

YouTuber Ryan (@RyanCowan) has steadily built up a sizable following while posting everything from Tesla vehicle reviews to demonstrations of the latest tech.

In one upload, the YouTuber chose to switch off his home's connection to the power grid in an attempt at "mimicking a true outage."

Left with just his Tesla Powerwall 3, the YouTuber wanted to see how long it could power his entire home without making any cutbacks. After turning on their induction range and flipping on the air conditioning, he was fully at the mercy of the Powerwall.

Although he remained confident at the start of the test, Ryan was caught a bit off guard at how well the system actually worked.

"So much to my surprise, it's been over four hours and it's still saying we've got about 20 hours of backup remaining," they said.

While the Powerwall didn't quite make it another 20 hours, it gave the YouTuber over 18 hours of steady electricity without any help from the power grid.

Over in the comments section, a few users appeared to be impressed by how long the Powerwall was able to hang in there.

"18hrs at that high power consumption is crazy," one user noted.

"This would be absolutely amazing in Nigeria, we get more than enough sun here," a second user stated.

Another commenter detailed a similar experience with their Tesla Powerwall.

"Our system has [kept] the home powered through a two-day outage," they wrote. "And importantly eliminated our annual power bill."

