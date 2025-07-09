Pet owner shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is great'

If you find yourself constantly having to buy new toys for your dog that goes through them quickly, here's a hack that will save you the hassle.

BrooklynAdventureDogs (@brooklynadventuredogs), a dog walker and trainer from Nova Scotia, shared a DIY shredding enrichment for anyone with a pup to try at home. All you need are saved toilet paper rolls, paper packaging, and dog food.

Take a toilet paper roll and fold one end shut. Fill it with dry dog food and then fold the other end closed. Repeat as many times as you'd like. Throw them all in a shredable container such as a cardboard box or paper bag along with some loose kibble. Roll or fold it up, toss it on the floor, and let your dog have at it.

If you have a dog who loves to shred their toys, this is a great alternative for that natural stress relief they crave without the waste of shredding new toys over and over again. It's also a fun and highly motivating way for dogs to earn their breakfast, even if they aren't shredders.

Reusing and repurposing what you already have reduces waste while saving money and time. There's no need for expensive trips to the store when you have what you need at your fingertips. Pets are expensive enough as it is, and these homemade ideas can minimize costs without impacting the "fun" of shredding.

According to The Kind Pet, around 634 million dog toys wind up in U.S. landfills each year, creating an estimated 40,500 tons of waste. The majority of dog toys aren't made sustainably and use a lot of plastic.

Once they're torn to shreds, they end up in our landfills, contributing to massive amounts of pollution in the form of planet-warming gases, like carbon and methane, as they decompose. Plastic can take years to break down, if at all, creating microplastics that are littering the Earth and your pet's tummy.

The best part of this hack is that all of the items are recyclable. If you're in the market for other eco-friendly ideas for your furball, hemp dog toys have entered the market. They are much more durable than traditional toys and are resistant to breakage and fraying.

You can also make dog toys out of fabric scraps, clothing, and stuffing from old toys instead of buying new ones. You can even throw old wool dog toys in the washing machine to give them a refresh, and they're just like new.

The DIY shredding enrichment is a huge win for owners and pets alike.

"Mine both prefer the toilet paper rolls over actual expensive enrichment toys!" a TikToker shared.

"Pam loves to shred cardboard! She carried some over to me the other day like she was asking to turn it into a treat lol," another commented.

"This is great," said a third. "I have a foster getting spayed, prob good way to keep her busy at meal time."

"This is great," said a third. "I have a foster getting spayed, prob good way to keep her busy at meal time."




