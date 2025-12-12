Pet owner demonstrates brilliant hack using old paper towel tubes: 'Cheap and easy'

"This one kept them busy for quite a while."

Keeping cats entertained can be challenging, as any cat parent knows, especially when you don't have half an hour to wave around a laser beam.

However, entertaining your feline companions may be as simple as repurposing old toilet and paper towel tubes, according to one TikTok user.

The scoop

The TikTok account for cats Nikko and Nala (@adventuresofnikkoandnala) shared a brilliant way to reuse toilet and paper towel tubes to create a cat toy that will entertain them for ages.

The toy simply involves placing same-sized toilet and paper towel tubes into a box, then hiding cat treats inside a few of the tubes, making it quick and easy to put together. Nikko and Nala's owner explained, "This is another enrichment activity that's cheap and easy to do."

They also include shots of their cats having a blast with the toy and said, "This one kept them busy for quite a while, and then they were both pretty tired."

How it's helping

Cat parents know that cat toys are expensive, and half the time, your cat will become bored with toys within five minutes. So, constantly purchasing new toys to try out in the hopes of entertaining them can be costly.





However, by gathering a box, toilet paper and paper towel rolls, and some cat treats, you can quickly put together a toy your pet will likely enjoy for longer than five minutes, and you won't have spent a dime.

Even if your cat doesn't enjoy this game of treat hide-and-seek, you won't have spent any money on it, and you can simply throw everything in the recycling bin and try something new. And if your pet does love it, you have a cheap and guaranteed way for them to have fun.

Additionally, the reuse of toilet and paper towel tubes enables cat parents to protect our waterways from pollution and keep waste out of our already crowded landfills, thereby reducing carbon pollution, helping to cool our planet, and benefiting everyone.

What everyone's saying

A couple of fellow TikTok users chimed in to share their thoughts (mostly on how cute the cats in the video were).

"Aw, watching them burrow their heads in the box is so cute," commented one person.

Another TikToker commented that one of the cats didn't seem eager to share, to which the original poster replied, "Ya, sometimes team work is not their favourite."

