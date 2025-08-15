Dog mom shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'It doesn't take much'

Though people may be experiencing economic troubles these days, your dog shouldn't have to suffer because of that. Your dog just wants what they want, whether that be a bone, food at the proper time, or a toy to shred.

If you're looking to save money and satisfy your dog's cravings at the same time, one TikToker has an easy, free-of-charge solution — just reuse your old toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

Posted by Pup Scouts Dog Training (@pupscoutsdogtraining), this video takes you step-by-step through just how to repurpose these toilet paper rolls into dog-ready material.

Nicole, the woman behind the account, starts by showing the types of treats she uses: "Low values and something a little stinkier."

"All I'm gonna do is take a treat, stuff it in the rolls, and fold it up," she continues. "This is gonna be a really easy way to get your dog tired out and give them an outlet for the shredding that they might wanna do."

She then adds that "there's no right or wrong way to do this. Just fold it up however it makes sense to you. Your dog's gonna rip it up anyway."

"This is a very simple, inexpensive, and fun activity that you can do with your dog," she adds at the end. "It doesn't take much, and if you wanna swap out the treats for food, you can."

How it's helping

If you have a dog, the benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, it will save money on shredding material for your dog. It's not exactly an expensive activity, but every little bit of savings helps out — especially if recent economic projections hold.

Secondly, it benefits the environment. We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how you can contribute to environmental conservation.

Repurposing toilet paper rolls into shredding fodder filled with dog food and toys may not seem like a major decision, but these environmentally conscious lifestyle choices add up over time. Reusing paper and plastic products instead of throwing them out is an active choice to reduce waste, which in turn reduces crowding in our landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

Make enough of these choices, and we can make a world of difference to our environment, both local and global.

What everyone's saying

The commenters loved learning this new tactic.

"[I] saved them forever and then threw them out…totally going to use this!! Love recycling," wrote one commenter.

"Oh my wild little puppy is going to devour this! Thanks," read another response.

Some dogs, however, are perhaps a bit too wild for this hack to be of much use, as evidenced by a top-rated comment which joked, "My puppy just eats the paper towel rolls."

"Oop," the OP replied. "Sounds like maybe this activity might need to be revisited at a later time!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.