Repairman demonstrates how popular laundry product can lead to total machine failure: 'I stopped using it'

Did you know some laundry products can harm your appliances and clothes? Over time, harsh chemicals may damage your washing machine and diminish the vibrancy and texture of your favorite outfits.

There's a gentle and effective alternative in your kitchen — distilled vinegar. This natural wonder can clean and freshen your laundry while being kind to your clothes and appliances. It's an eco-friendly swap that your wardrobe and washing machine will thank you for.

The scoop

TikToker Derrick (@derrickwith2rs6) shared the practical laundry hack that's catching attention.

He revealed how white distilled vinegar can be a fantastic alternative to traditional fabric softeners. The best part is that it doesn't leave any lingering vinegar smell on your clothes.

Derrick explained that while fabric softeners and dryer sheets make clothes feel soft, they do so by coating them with a lubricating film. He added that it "builds up not only on your clothes but on your washing machine," which can affect its performance and eventually lead to total failure.

Further, commercial softeners contain chemicals that can aggravate asthma symptoms and trigger skin allergies. Derrick also pointed out the concerns about ingredients in some softeners, like artificial color D&C Violet 2, which has been linked to cancer and threatens marine life.

How it's helping

Switching to distilled vinegar as a fabric softener is not just healthy — it's a triple win. This method saves time and money while benefiting the environment.

Vinegar simplifies your laundry routine. There's no need to measure out different products or worry about residue buildup in your washer, which can lead to extra cleaning sessions. It's also cost-effective compared to traditional fabric softeners. A little goes a long way, making it a budget-friendly choice for your laundry needs.

Moreover, those with microfiber items find vinegar to be a game-changer. It cleans these sensitive threads effectively without causing damage, maintaining the softness and integrity of fabric through numerous washes.

Beyond making your clothes soft and fresh, it's a powerhouse for cleaning various parts of your house. Its natural acidity makes it perfect for shining windows without leaving streaks, banishing limescale, and cutting through grease. You can use it to deodorize and sanitize surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom, ensuring your home looks clean and fresh.

Vinegar is also a natural, biodegradable product free from the harmful chemicals in many laundry detergents. By choosing vinegar, you're reducing the chemical load on water systems, protecting aquatic life, and making a healthier environmental choice.

What everyone's saying

The response to using vinegar as a fabric softener has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We switched to vinegar a couple months back and were super pleased," one person shared in a post of the clip on YouTube.

"I've been using vinegar for years and I love it. My clothes and sheets just feel so much more fresh than without it," another person said.

"I stopped using it because I couldn't afford it," someone else wrote of traditional fabric softeners. "Turns out I was saving the world!!!"

