Cleaning expert reveals the easiest way to remove stubborn limescale buildup: ‘It works brilliantly’

If you’ve ever wondered what that chalky buildup is that’s lurking in your kettle or around your faucet, you’ve been dealing with limescale — also known as calcium carbonate.

And while limescale can be difficult to remove, a recent video from BBC’s Sort Your Life Out TikTok channel shows an easy and cost-effective way to get rid of it.

The scoop

In a TikTok from the BBC (@bbc), the host observes white and gray limescale buildup around the base of his kitchen sink’s faucet. “I’m really excited to tackle this because it does come up really easy,” he says.

He soaks a cleaning cloth in white vinegar, arranges the cloth over the buildup, and lets it “do its thing.” While he waits, he mixes up a quick cleaning paste of salt, lemon juice, and sodium bicarbonate — also known as baking soda — to polish the rest of the sink.

After removing the vinegar-soaked cloth, he uses an old toothbrush to scrub at the remaining buildup, especially in stubborn parts and hard-to-reach cracks.

Upon finishing his scrubbing, the sink and faucet look shiny and new. “How nicely has that come up?” he finishes proudly.

How it’s helping

The best part of this hack is how convenient it is. Chances are that right now, you have most (or all) of the video’s featured ingredients already stocked in your pantry, so you can tackle limescale buildup without making a trip to the store.

It’s also significantly more cost-effective to clean with vinegar, which only costs a few dollars, than with chemical cleaners. Combine the lower price point with its widespread applicability, and vinegar is worth its weight in gold. From using it to wipe down yoga mats to cutting away that persistent stove top grease, vinegar is a one-stop shop for natural cleanliness.

There are also health implications of the cleaning products you use in your home. Chemicals such as toxic parabens and phthalates, which are found in most name-brand cleaning products, have been linked to adverse health effects, from skin irritation to increased cancer risks.

Fortunately, vinegar poses none of these dangers.

In addition to keeping hazardous chemicals out of landfills and out of your home, switching to natural cleaning products often reduces plastic usage. Considering the lower cost, it’s a win-win-win.

What everyone’s saying

Viewers were quick to try the hack, and they were extremely pleased with the results.

“Omg it works!!!!!” one user commented.

“It works brilliantly,” another wrote. “Bought my old taps up like new.”

