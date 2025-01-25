  • Home Home

Shopper horrified by unexpected features on disposable vape: 'I'm so confused why we have these'

According to a study from 2022, 1.3 million single-use vapes are discarded weekly.

by Veronica Booth
An angry Redditor posted two pictures of a disposable vape they bought, shocked by the number of fancy, unnecessary features included.

The Reddit post showed a high-tech vape with Bluetooth connectivity, a small speaker, and an LED display. The poster expressed frustration with the wastefulness, capturing the post, "A DISPOSABLE vape with Bluetooth capabilities and a speaker. [These] things are getting out of control!"

But that's not all. This particular vape has many other features. It shows call and text notifications, has games, touchscreen capabilities, a calculator, weather updates, custom wallpaper, and more. This is not your average vape, so why is it disposable? 

Making these high-tech vapes reusable would save consumers time and effort. They wouldn't have to buy a brand-new vape every time they ran out of product. Reusable vapes would also be better for the environment. 

Most disposable vapes are designed so that they cannot be refilled, recharged, or reused in any way. This makes them a serious environmental burden. They're also very difficult to recycle. According to a study from 2022, 1.3 million single-use vapes are discarded weekly. Research shows that only about 8% of disposable vapes in the U.S. were sent to the proper recycling facilities. 

Truth Initiative reports that over half of young people surveyed admit to disposing of these vapes in regular trash bins. Less than a quarter of those surveyed say they try to recycle them. Some shops and sellers will take the old ones to recycle them, but many do not. 

When these vapes are not recycled, they contribute to landfill pollution. Vapes made with lithium batteries will leak harmful chemicals into soil and water, causing more pollution.

People in the comments were just as outraged as OP. One person commented, "I'm so confused why we have these things in disposable products."

Another person shared an equally awful anecdote, "I know someone who has a vape that has Bluetooth and a speaker, you can set the wallpaper, can play Snake, different customizable light settings, etc. It also has a GPS."

Another Redditor expressed frustration about the lithium batteries in the vape, noting that these are rechargeable, so the products should be reusable. They lamented, "Honestly the biggest waste here is that they all seem to use rechargeable lithium batteries."

