Walker shares frustration over concerning find on popular trail: 'Dogs and small children can get pretty sick'

"Truly dangerous."

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Reddit

E-cigarettes, more commonly known as vapes, have become a significant environmental and health concern, especially the disposable devices that are littered instead of discarded or recycled properly.

A walker recently shared their frustration with the improper disposal of vapes after finding a used cartridge on a popular walking path in the city of Eugene, Oregon.

The walker issued a PSA asking that people think about where they are disposing of their used THC cartridges because dogs and children frequent these areas.

"As we all know dogs and small children can get pretty sick if they consume even small amounts of THC," the OP wrote before adding that the cartridges can also cause obstruction if accidentally swallowed.

Vaping waste is becoming a big problem globally, and it is particularly bad for the planet because it contains three types of waste in one: plastic waste, hazardous waste, and electronic waste. As a result, vapes should be disposed of correctly and recycled, but many are found littering the ground in public areas.

Vape waste is not only a health hazard, as the walker outlined in this post, but it can also cause damage in other ways. There have been lots of reports about vaping cartridges puncturing car and bike tires. One person even found a disposable vape that had been discarded in their backyard where their children play.

Vaping is just as addictive as smoking, and research has shown that it could be bad for your heart and lungs, per Johns Hopkins Medicine. Vapes are addictive like cigarettes because they contain nicotine in addition to numerous other chemicals, and we don't yet fully understand what effects these have on people's health.

Most people in the comments agreed with the walker's PSA.

One commenter wrote, "Seconded. Middle school age kids pick these up and know exactly what they are. Please dispose of them properly."

"This stuff isn't a nuisance to pets, its truly dangerous," added another.

