This 2-minute dishwasher hack can keep your dishes spotless

"Most people have no idea this thing even exists."

Want to keep your dishwasher running like new? This quick and easy maintenance hack makes a huge difference.

The scoop

Tyler of Northern Check Inspections (@northern.check) shared an easy trick most people don't even know about to keep a dishwasher running smoothly.

In a TikTok video, Tyler demonstrates how to clean the filter by pulling out the bottom tray, removing the blade, and twisting the cap underneath to remove the filter.

The filter can then be cleaned with running water to remove accumulated dirt and debris. This useful two-minute hack can help keep your dishwasher clean and free from odors, and ensure your plates come out sparkling clean.

"Most people have no idea this thing even exists, but you're supposed to clean it like once a month," Tyler wrote in the video caption.

How it's helping

Cleaning the filter monthly can help prevent the buildup of grime and old food that causes foul odors and dishes that are covered in grit or just not washing clean.

This simple two-minute job can also help you avoid clogs that could lead to a flooded kitchen or a broken pump. Cleaning the filter keeps your dishwasher working well, prolonging its lifespan and saving money on dishwasher maintenance.

There are lots of hacks like these that can help prolong the life of your appliances without paying for expensive maintenance services. Other simple dishwasher hacks include running an empty cycle with a bowl of vinegar inside to melt away grease and grime, or using baking soda to keep it smelling fresh.

Keeping your dishwasher clean and using it efficiently can reduce water usage by approximately 5,000 gallons annually. Meanwhile, according to Energy Star, this can save you around $220 a year and $3,300 over the dishwasher's lifetime.

What everyone's saying

Thousands of people liked this post, and it received more than 600 comments from fellow TikTokers.

"Did not know this," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "I learned about this a few years ago and now I do it every month. It's made a huge difference!"

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