Man reveals simple hack to boost your dishwasher's efficiency: 'Saving lives'

"I learned this the hard way when I first moved out."

One TikToker shared a dishwasher maintenance tip to help your machine clean dishes without leaving behind lingering odors or residue.

The scoop

Drew Hallgrimson (@drew.hallgrimson) revealed a video explaining how to maintain a dishwasher so that it cleans dishes without leaving behind lingering odors or residue.

"I learned this the hard way when I first moved out," Hallgrimson said.

First, the creator explained how to take out the bottom rack and locate the filter. He cleaned the filter with a toothbrush and dish soap.

Then, he demonstrated how to clean the interior of the dishwasher, including the door seals and edges, using an all-purpose cleaner or steam.

Next, Hallgrimson poured vinegar into a bowl and placed it on the top rack of the dishwasher. By running a hot cycle with only the bowl of vinegar inside, you can melt away grease and grime.

To go one step further, the expert sprinkled baking soda all over the bottom of the dishwasher and ran another hot cycle to keep it smelling fresh.

How it's helping

Upgrading to an energy-efficient dishwasher is a great way to keep your dishes clean while saving power and conserving water.

Hallgrimson's dishwasher cleaning tips teach people what they might not have learned growing up. If you take proper care of your dishwasher and other appliances, they may last longer and operate more efficiently, thereby reducing utility costs and conserving natural resources.

What everyone's saying

You can find more appliance cleaning hacks online, which is a great resource to get pro tips without hiring a professional.

"Taking notes," one TikToker commented.

"Saving lives," another user wrote.

"Appreciate the content," someone else added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.