Appliance expert reveals simple hack to save big on electric bills: 'The most important piece of maintenance'

Appliance expert Corey (@mcmullanappliance) had a request from a TikTok follower for guidance on annual fridge maintenance. He was happy to oblige.

The scoop

"I've seen a lot of fridges end up in the junk bin too early because people avoid the most important piece of maintenance you can do on a refrigerator."

Corey walked through the importance of cleaning the coils of a fridge. Since a fridge is continually shunting heat from inside to the outside via those coils, it's important that they remain clear.

If dust or pet hair accumulates on them, Corey says it is like putting an insulating blanket on the coils, forcing the compressor to work overtime to keep the fridge cool. Simply cleaning off the coils once or twice a year can save around $180 annually, according to other testimonies.

Older models have the coils on the rear of the unit, but newer ones may require the fridge to be tipped on its back to access coils underneath.

How it's helping

Cutting down energy use means saving on monthly utility bills. Plus, reduced strain on your fridge means it will last longer, and that means less money spent on a replacement. It also helps keep your old fridge out of the landfill. E-waste is a big problem, especially when it includes refrigerant gases that contribute to atmospheric pollution.

"Remember, all refrigerators are heat pumps," Corey said in his video. Between the fridge and home climate control, heat pumps are an important part of energy efficiency. Compared to traditional home heating and cooling, a heat pump can save homeowners up to $400 annually.

Good home energy management can avoid the need to use fossil fuels for heating or grid energy, which is a significant contributor to destructive weather patterns such as floods, heat waves, and droughts.

What everyone's saying

Corey's followers were thankful for the expert advice on cleaning fridge cooling coils, but some maintained some trepidation.

One commenter said: "I've had the fridge for 10 years and we have 2 dogs. Never cleaned and I'm scared to look!"

"What if your fridge is 35 years old and you're afraid that moving it will break the spell that keeps it functioning?" another TikTok user commented.

