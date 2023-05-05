Frugal shopper furnishes their ‘beautiful’ dining room for a shockingly low price: ‘That takes both luck and skill’

Forget rugs tying the room together — it’s all about the thrifted dining room set, am I right? That’s certainly the case for one thrilled Redditor who showed off their new dining room score pieced together from the Facebook Marketplace and their local Goodwill.

The photo shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit shows off a like-new round dining table and set of mid-century blue upholstered dining chairs.

“I never buy new but I was impatient and needed a dining set,” the Redditor captions the image. “Last attempt at thrifting and found the table for $40 on marketplace and the chairs at goodwill for $20 on the same day.”

Buying secondhand offers a wide range of benefits, but the cost savings stands out. As the Redditor demonstrates with their frugal score, secondhand furniture is often significantly cheaper than purchasing brand-new pieces. For what this Redditor paid ($60!), you’d be lucky to find a single dining room chair for that price.

Unlike traditional retail stores, secondhand stores often have a wide range of one-of-a-kind pieces that can add character and personality to a space. Consumers can often find pieces that are no longer available or that have a vintage or retro feel that can add a unique touch, like this stunning set of china or this vintage sofa.

By choosing to purchase furniture that has been previously owned, consumers can also make a positive impact on the environment. Shopping for secondhand pieces of furniture helps to reduce the demand for new materials and production processes, which can have a significant impact on the environment. By extending the life of existing furniture, consumers keep those older and used items out of landfills, too.

“Great find,” writes one Redditor.

“That takes both luck and skill, well done. Beautiful room,” writes another.

“Thrift gods were with me,” writes the original poster.

