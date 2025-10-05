Homeowner shares honest review after testing out game-changing new home tech: 'I wanted a firsthand look'

DeWalt, the tool brand long associated with drills and saws, has officially entered the EV market. A recent review from Pro Tool Reviews offers one of the first in-depth looks at how the company's new chargers stack up for homeowners making the switch to electric vehicles.

The chargers, manufactured by Paragon Group under the DeWalt name, are designed to give drivers flexibility and affordability compared with dealer-installed systems. "When Paragon Group and DeWalt announced a partnership up to bring EV (electric vehicle) charging to the home, I wanted a firsthand look," said Clint DeBoer, the writer of the article.



The lineup includes three models, ranging from a $299 portable 16-amp unit to wall-mounted 40-amp and 48-amp options priced at $699. All are compatible with major car brands through the standard J1772 plug, with a $60 adapter available for Tesla drivers.

In a hands-on test, DeBoer had a 48A Level 2 unit installed in his garage using Qmerit, a national installer that partners with automakers. Installation required a new 60-amp breaker and panel adjustments, totaling about $1,600. Once up and running, the charger delivered fast, customizable power through a connected app, allowing the user to downshift charging speeds to extend battery health.

For households, the real advantage lies in convenience and cost savings. Instead of relying on public stations, which are often pricier and less predictable, charging at home can lower monthly fueling expenses.



Charging at home also eliminates the hassle of waiting for an open spot at crowded public stations. Environmentally, the broader shift toward home charging reduces demand for high-emission gasoline, helping drivers shrink their carbon footprint.

As more automakers commit to the Tesla-style plug by 2025, DeWalt is expected to update its hardware. For now, the company's first EV charging line signals how mainstream brands are moving to meet the rising demand for affordable, home-based charging — a crucial piece in making electric vehicles more practical for everyday drivers.

