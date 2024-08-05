  • Home Home

Driver shares frustration with worrying new style of gasoline containers: 'Should be a crime to sell these things'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

New and improved products are continuously being released, and consumers often feel compelled to buy them, especially if they are advertised as improving safety. 

But new products are not always safer, as one Reddit user recently pointed out in r/mildlyinfuriating, sharing a picture of a new-style gasoline can that lacked an air vent. The user was quick to note that this was a safety issue, especially in the summer. Without an air vent, expanding gasoline could lead the can to crack, causing the gas to leak. 

"Mine exploded in the trunk of my car."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post received lots of comments, with several users advising the OP to stick to old-style cans. One user explained that the new design was due to "evaporative emissions" but that it had led to leaking and safety issues. 

Evaporative emissions are emissions of toxic gasses that don't directly result from the combustion of fuel but from the evaporation of it. Reducing them can help to cut down on the amount of toxic gas we put into the air, which is important for human health and preventing the planet from warming up.

There are other ways that people can reduce evaporative emissions and other pollution associated with driving a gasoline-powered car. These include switching to hybrid or electric vehicles, which reduce or stop fuel consumption. 

There are many benefits to driving an EV. Firstly, they are easy to charge at home, which means no more trips to the gas station. They are also a lot cheaper to run than gasoline cars, which saves you money. EVs are also a lot better for the environment in the long run because burning fuel in an engine creates a lot more air pollution than generating electricity does. (And if the grid pulls power from renewable sources such as solar or wind, charging is even cleaner.)

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

Many people are still not convinced by EVs, but that's OK. If you're not ready to buy one, you can always rent one and see if it's for you. Several big car rental companies now have electric fleets, so this is a great way to try before you buy and save some money at the same time. 

You might also be able to avoid the frustration the OP experienced. 

"Should be a crime to sell these things," one user commented

Another user confirmed their danger, stating, "Mine exploded in the trunk of my car."

